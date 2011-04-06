Mixed sessions in Asian markets ASX SGX planned merger rejected

Japanese shares went on the reverse today and were trading lower, led by Tokyo Electric Power Co, which extended their losses on news that the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 6, 2011 10:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japanese shares went on the reverse today and were trading lower, led by Tokyo Electric Power Co, which extended their losses on news that the nuclear power situation remains unresolved. Banking and finance as well as manufacturing stocks were also lower. The Nikkei 225 Index was treading water most of the day and was down around 30 points.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up by almost 1 per cent as shares did not react to China’s decision to increase interest rate yesterday. Hong Kong listed China shares were also trading higher while Shanghai listed equities were more bullish.

In Australia, shares recovered in the afternoon after a tentative start. The Healthcare and Materials sectors led the overall index higher. The big news for the day is the decision by the Deputy Prime Minister Wayne Swan to reject the planned merger of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX). Mr Wan said the merger is ‘not in the national interest’, though this was seen as a lack of political will on the part of the Labor government.

The Australian dollar remains supported at the 1.033 level despite the decision by the Australian Reserve Bank (RBA) to put interest rates on hold. The Aussie looks set for further up move in the short-term given the demand for commodities, a strong Australian economy and the interest rate differential against other currencies.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.