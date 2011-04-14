Mixed session for Asian markets technology shares lead Japan higher

After spending most of the morning in the red, Japanese shares turned positive and were trading higher in the afternoon, led by technology companies. Other […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 14, 2011 12:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After spending most of the morning in the red, Japanese shares turned positive and were trading higher in the afternoon, led by technology companies.

Other Asian markets were trading lower with Hong Kong, China and Australia all in the red.

In Japan, most stocks rose reversing earlier declines after Toshiba Corp said its profit may beat its earlier forecast. Isuzu Motors surged 6.5%, the mist in the Nikkei 225 stock average, even after it denied a report that Volkswagen AG is considering taking a stake in the company. 

Toshiba, a nuclear reactor supplier, advanced 2.5% as the company’s President Norio Sasaki said it may report full-year net income higher than forecasted. 

In Hong Kong, stocks fell for a third day this week ahead of Chinese economic reports scheduled for release on Friday. ICBC Ltd, the nation’s biggest lender, and China Construction Bank Corp, retreated at least 0.8%. Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s No. 1 producer of the metal, lost 0.4% and Aluminum Corp of China known as Chalco slid 0.7% after metals prices declined. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.