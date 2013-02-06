Mining sector pushes up FTSE in earning morning trading

- Stocks rose in Asia yesterday as the Nikkei closed at its highest level in four years, largely off the back of boosted figures from […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2013 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Stocks rose in Asia yesterday as the Nikkei closed at its highest level in four years, largely off the back of boosted figures from Toyota and a weakened yen.

- In Europe, the FTSE 100 opened on a positive note at 6,282, showing some modest gains from this morning’s trading, most of which have been underpinned by a strong performance by mining companies and by Asset Manager Hargreaves Lansdown – who are leading the way, already up over 7%, owing to reports of H1 revenue up 24% and pre-tax profit up an impressive 30%.

- In the rest of Europe, the DAX is at 7,676, up eight points from yesterday’s close, and France’s CAC 40 has also shown a slight increase today, up 2.8% to just a fraction under the 3,700 level.

- In the US, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at 13,979 and 1,511 respectively yesterday, with both showing small gains from the day’s trading.

- Elsewhere, commodities aren’t quite mirroring the same positive start we’re seeing for indices, with oil, gold and silver showing a slight dip in today’s trading thus far.

- Looking at the major forex pairs, sterling/dollar is currently at 1.5658, euro/dollar is down slightly for the day at 1.3531, and euro/sterling is hovering at the 0.8642 level.

- In other headlines, RBS are expected to receive a fine of up to £500 million for their part in the Libor fixing scandal – the second largest penalty imposed so far in the regulatory probe.

- In the steel sector, manufacturing giant Arcelor Mittal have reported their lowest quarterly profit in three years, suggesting that Europe’s debt crisis is eroding demand for steel, although these figures were anticipated to be worse.

- This has been your City Index Market update for Wednesday, 6th February with me, Warren Ruhomon. Thank you for listening.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.