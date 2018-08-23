Miners drag FTSE negative as US Sino trade tensions escalate

Despite briefly spiking above 7600, the FTSE was unable to retain its strength and moved into negative territory towards the end of the session. An escalation of trade tensions between the US and China hit metal prices pulling miners lower, overshadowing a boost to retailers following stronger than forecast CBI sales data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 23, 2018 12:32 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite briefly spiking above 7600, the FTSE was unable to retain its strength and moved into negative territory towards the end of the session. An escalation of trade tensions between the US and China hit metal prices pulling miners lower, overshadowing a boost to retailers following stronger than forecast CBI sales data.

Even as US and Chinese officials are gathered in Washington for trade talks, in an attempt to ease increasing tensions between the two powers, the White House continued with another round of trade tariffs, this time on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports. China, in response has promised tariffs to match those of the US, essentially pouring cold water over any optimism towards the current talks. In short, these are not the actions of two sides that are making progress in conciliatory talks, indicating that it is unlikely that this round of trade negotiations is going well.

As optimism fades, and sentiment towards China, the world’s largest metal consumer has been dented, metal prices took a hit with copper falling towards a one year low. As a result, miners are dominating the lower reaches of the FTSE with the likes of Anglo American and Fresnillo down 1.5%.

Retailers Rally on Encouraging CBI data
Investors cheered encouraging data from the Confederation of British Industry, which reported an unexpected increase in retail sales over the summer. The hot weather ensured that consumers continued to spend across August even after they spent well in July around the World Cup. Several months of strong spending by the UK consumer has sent investors in search of retailers, lifting the likes of Marks and Spencer and Primark owner Associated British Foods. However, the outlook for the sector still remains weak amid Brexit uncertainties, and sluggish wage growth.

Dollar Strong Ahead of Jackson Hole
Despite the encouraging CBI data, the pound tanked lower overcome by Brexit fears, as no deal planning ramps up a gear and the strength of the mighty dollar. The dollar bound higher across the board, boosted by the Fed’s hawkish minutes in the previous session, which showed continued support for hiking interest rates. 

Investors will now look ahead to Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech tomorrow on “Monetary policy in a changing economy”. Investors will pay close attention to any comments signalling the future path of monetary tightening. Whilst there has been a lot of drama in recent weeks with the Turkish lira crisis, Trump political issues and escalating trade tension, for Jerome Powell not much has changed; the US economy remains strong at 4.3% GDP in Q3, inflation is on target and unemployment below 4%. Add into the mix a fresh record high for the S&P and further fiscal stimulus in H2 and conditions are ripe for further stimulus.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH hits 2024 highs as PBOC loosens grip on yuan
Today 05:17 AM
USD/CHF traders are nervous of being ‘caught short’ ahead of SNB
Today 03:02 AM
Hang Seng leads the way, ASX and China A50 set to follow?
Yesterday 11:37 PM
NZD/USD: New Zealand exits recession as the Kiwi contemplates upside
Yesterday 11:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains as clear as mud
Yesterday 04:31 PM
FTSE 100 Forecast Boosted by CPI and Crude Rally Ahead of Elections
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.