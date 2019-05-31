Mexican standoff could drive stocks back into bear market

A tough month for stocks is now set to be followed by one that's at least as hazardous

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2019 11:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A tough month for stocks is now set to be followed by one at least as hazardous

After blindsiding investors again with another tweeted policy shock overnight, Thursday’s tentative attempt by markets to stabilise have almost certainly failed. European stock indices post one of their biggest one-day drops of the month and Wall Street is scarcely faring better.

It comes as hopes dwindle that Washington’s relations with key trading partners can return to an even keel anytime soon. There are just 10 days before the first set of tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump threatens on Mexico kick in, leaving little time for Mexico City to respond. The plan is that the duties will then rise in 5% increments a month till they reach 25% in October, unless Mexico stems illegal immigration into the States. According to estimates from the Pew Hispanic Center, the Center for Migration Studies and the Department of Homeland Security, the undocumented Mexican population stopped growing in 2008 and has been trending downward ever since. Bloomberg news has even reported that apprehensions of illegal entrants are around their lowest levels since the 1960s. Aside from underlining the likely domestic political motivation of Trump’s gambit—think 2020—more importantly, it will be a tough ask for Mexico to clamp down on the current ‘surge’. As such, Washington’s threats looks designed to be carried out.

To be sure, assuming the U.S. does go ahead, its economy could probably weather even a complete breakdown of trade with Mexico. The country was America’s third-largest trading partner last year, with imports accounting for 13.6% of total U.S. incoming trade. Exports made up around 16%. Of course though, tariff damage has only ever been partly about direct economic impact. U.S. car shares have joined the tanking global auto sector on Friday afternoon, tracking fears about the hit to the roughly one-fifth of North American car production based in Mexico. A complex supply chain based in the country and spanning the globe is also in the spotlight. If investment activity is cancelled and employment reduced, that will be the surest way the Mexican standoff can have an effect far outweighing the value of disrupted trade.

Washington itself is belying Trump’s infamous assertion that trade wars are good and easy to win, recently disbursing $16bn in aid to U.S. farmers hurt by China’s retaliatory tariffs. The Fed has cut its median 2019 GDP assumption to 2.1%, even after growth of 3.1% in Q1. Global shares are already down over 6% since mid-April highs and the trade temperature shows few signs of abating, raising global economic risks. The likelihood is thus increasing that pivotal stock gauges will extend losses from peaks. A drop of 20%, from highs, often defined as a move into a bear market, and which often exacerbates the damage to sentiment, is within reach. With Trump on the trade war path, it is tough to see how risks to markets aren’t tilted even more to the downside.

Price chart: Bloomberg World Index – daily [31/05/2019 15:22:54]

Source: Bloomberg/City Index

Related tags: Shares market Trump Mexico Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
Today 12:33 AM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Yesterday 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Yesterday 02:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.