Merlin confirms share price

Merlin Entertainment has confirmed the price it is set to float its shares at.

The company – which is behind popular UK attractions such as the Legoland resort in Windsor – will sell its shares at 315p each.

This means that the firm has given itself a valuation worth a total £3.2 billion after the share price was set at the top end of the initial estimates of 280-330p last month.

"We are delighted with the strong response from both institutions and retail shareholders to our offer," said chief executive Nick Varney.

As well as Legoland, Merlin runs attractions including the London Eye, Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures, making it one of the biggest firms of its type in the UK.

When Merlin announced its flotation last month, the company revealed that shareholders will be able to buy stocks in Merlin with a minimum investment stake of £1,000.

They will also get a 30 per cent discount on some entry passes for Merlin's theme parks.

