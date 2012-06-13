Markets Swing between Gains and Losses as Focus Switches to Greek Election

  European stock markets swung between gains and losses in yet more choppy trading on Wednesday as investors kept their eyes on Italian and Spanish […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2012 5:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

European stock markets swung between gains and losses in yet more choppy trading on Wednesday as investors kept their eyes on Italian and Spanish bond markets whilst the weekend Greek election started to also sway investor focus.

The FTSE 100 opened to gains of over 35 points only to see early gains quickly reverse and force the UK index back to flat territory by 10am. By early afternoon trading the FTSE 100 had hit a low of 5436 before a late rally helped the UK Index to close higher by 10pts at 5483.

We have seen benchmark Italian and Spanish bond yields rise marginally today and remain at extremely high levels, keeping investors cautious.

A short term 12 month Italian T-Bill auction saw yields hit their highest levels since a similar auction in December last year. Whilst this was a short term auction and thus has not affected sentiment dramatically today, the bigger focus will be on a 3yr debt auction by Italy tomorrow and to see the impact on the average yield sold.

Eurozone industrial production fell less sharply than expected in April, losing 0.8% against expectations of a sharper 1% fall, with March’s 0.3% fall revised to a marginal decline of 0.1%.

On the economic data front, US retail sales slumped in line with expected at -0.2% last month but when excluding auto, sales fell more than expected at -0.4%. Producer Prices also slumped more than expected at -1% against expectations of a 0.6% fall. The sharper decline in both sales and Producer Prices is hoped will help to convince the Federal Reserve to announce more stimulus measures following the culmination of Operation Twist this month.

Equities are proving to be fairly difficult to trade as yesterday’s session on the FTSE 100 testifies. With Spanish 10yr bond yields hitting euro era highs and Fitch downgrading multiple Spanish bank ratings, the FTSE 100 managed to stage a 1% rally from its daily lows into the close, with little triggers providing the steam behind this rally.

Today’s opening gains have already subsided and choppy trading is a testament to short term trading habits. This is understandable given the fact we have a significant election pending this weekend in Greece which could well culminate in whether Greece is forced to leave the single currency or not.

Sainsbury’s shares fell 2% after the supermarket retailer reported a 1.4% rise in like-for-like sales for the quarter which included the four day Jubilee weekend.

The 1.4% rise in sales just missed the majority of forecasts for 1.7%, but before investors cheer this result as yet another outperforming sign when compared to Tesco’s 1.5% decline for the same quarter as Tesco’s results did not include the extended Jubilee weekend in the UK.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.