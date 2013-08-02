Markets cautious ahead of non farm payrolls data release in the US

European stocks opened tentatively this morning with markets taking a pause as investors bet US jobs figures will add to recent data, signalling an improvement […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 2, 2013 3:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

European stocks opened tentatively this morning with markets taking a pause as investors bet US jobs figures will add to recent data, signalling an improvement in economic activity.

US stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, after both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones finished at new all-time highs on Thursday night, boosted by the strong figures as well as the Federal Reserve’s support for continued monetary stimulus.

Looking over to Europe the FTSE 100 was up 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.12%, while Germany’s DAX 30 added 0.19%.

On a more downbeat note shares of Royal Bank of Scotland fell 4.5% after it reported that Ross McEwan would take over as CEO from Stephen Hester as the lender unveiled its first-half results. The bank made a pre-tax profit of £1.4 billion in the 6 months to the end of June, compared to a loss of £1.7billion in the first half of 2012.

Mining stocks did not perform strongly as metal prices weakened. Fresnillo, Randgold, Antofagasta, Anglo American and BHP Billiton were all in the red. Vedanta Resources was also lower after suffering a shareholder revolt over its pay at its annual meeting on Thursday.

Looking at economic data this morning at 7am the Nationwide House Price will be released.  At 9.30am Purchasing Manager Index Construction will be released, followed by the eurozone Producer Price Index at 10 am. Later this afternoon the all-important US change in Non-farm Payrolls will be released.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.