Manufacturing in China picks up pace

The manufacturing sector in China is picking up speed, according to the latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) revealed by HSBC.

It was announced by the bank that the industry rose to 51.2 in September from 50.1 in August – with any figure over 50 denoting growth.

Hongbin Qu, chief China economist at HSBC, stated that the government's measures have helped to pick up the country's economy. There had been fears the Asian nation was heading for an economic slowdown.

"We expect a more sustained recovery as the further filtering-through of fine-tuning measures should lift domestic demand," he said.

The September reading is the second month in a row that the manufacturing PMI study from HSBC has shown growth, indicating the sector is bouncing back.

China's premier Li Keqiang, speaking at the World Economic Forum earlier in the month, explained the country's economy is currently at a vital stage.

"The foundation for an economic rebound is still fragile with many uncertainties ahead," Mr Li said.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index