Lloyds Banking Group sees spike in profits

Lloyds Bank has reported a 22 per cent increase in underlying profit for the first three months of 2014.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lloyds Bank has started the new month in promising fashion after announcing a sharp rise in underlying profit for the first quarter of the year.

Between January and March underlying pre-tax profits stood at £1.8 billion, the bank said today (May 1st), representing an increase of 22 per cent from the same period last year. This was partially the result of a ten per cent increase in net income from interest payments.

A number of its outgoings also decreased, with impairment charges – charges associated with bad loans – having slumped by 57 per cent year-on-year to a total of £431 million. Costs also fell by a significant five per cent, down to £2.3 billion.

“We made good progress in the first quarter, benefiting from our simple, low-risk, UK-focused retail and commercial banking business model,” said Antónia Horta-Osório, chief executive at the bank, according to the Financial Times.

Interestingly, Lloyds also said that it plans to float a quarter of its TSB business by the end of June. When it was bailed out when the credit crunch began to take its toll in 2008, one of the terms of the deal was that Lloyds had to agree to sell TSB to improve competition.

State-backed

Taxpayers still own 25 per cent of Lloyds Banking Group after a huge £20.5 billion bailout deal in the depths of the financial crisis, but the chancellor plans to sell this stake on by the end of the year. The news that some shares from the TSB sale will be offered to the public is therefore likely to be welcomed by many prospective investors.

The government has already sold two separate tranches of shares in the bank to reach this point, having reduced its stake from 39 per cent last year.

Six per cent was sold off to institutional investors in the first round, raising £3.2 billion, while a further eight per cent was sold off to raise £4.2 billion as recently as March.

Shares in the bank opened higher this morning as a result of the profit announcement. By 08.01 BST, shares were up 2.5 per cent on their standings at close of play last night.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.