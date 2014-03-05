Liverpool FC confirms 50m annual loss

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed that it made an annual loss during the 2012-13 season.

In financial results released by the Premier League team yesterday (March 4th), it was revealed that the team lost £50 million over the course of the 12-month period.

Liverpool stated that debts at the Premier League club decreased by 29 per cent over the year to £45.1 million. The figures showed a nine per cent increase in revenue to £206.1 million.

The majority owner of Liverpool FC is currently Fenway Sports Group, owned by John Henry, who also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team in the US. He bought out fellow Americans George Gillett and Tom Hicks, who were unpopular figures at the Anfield club as the team fell further away from title contention.

A stadium loan was paid off during the last year as a result of a loan worth £46.8 million by Fenway Sports Group, which has overseen Liverpool's rise to second in the Premier League this season under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Financial health

Club managing director Ian Ayre said: "These results demonstrate that the financial health of the club continues to make good progress as we continue our journey to transform the club on and off the pitch.

"Over the past four or five years, revenue has been consistently increasing from around £170 million in 2009 to over £200 million today, and external debt has decreased significantly to less than £50 million."

Last year's £50 million loss for the club is likely to be significantly reduced if the team qualifies for next season's Champions League tournament by finishing in the top four of the Premier League. Liverpool are currently four points behind Chelsea at the top of the table, with a six-point cushion back to Tottenham Hotspur in fifth spot.

Liverpool have not played in Europe's premier club competition since 2009-10, but not having European fixtures this season has helped Rodgers' team to focus on the Premier League, with strikers Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez firing them into title contention.

