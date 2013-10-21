Legoland owner confirms stock market flotation

Merlin Entertainment – which owns the Legoland amusement park – has confirmed it is planning to launch a stock market flotation.

The company, which also runs Madame Tussauds and Chessington World of Adventures, revealed 20 per cent of the firm is set to pass to public investors.

Shareholders will be able to buy stocks in Merlin with a minimum investment stake of £1,000, while they will also get a 30 per cent discount on certain entry passes for Merlin's theme parks.

The company's non-executive chairman Sir John Sunderland explained that he is impressed with the strong levels of growth Merlin has managed as a private company.

He added: "But there is more to come and I believe Merlin has a very promising future as a publicly listed company."

Merlin is one of the world's biggest firms of its type and it runs Thorpe Park and Warwick Castle, as well as many other top attractions around the UK.

