Lego sales up following release of new ranges

The company has seen double-digit sales growth thanks to new Jurassic World and Elves ranges.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Danish toy company Lego posted double-digit sales growth globally during the first half of the year, it has been revealed.

Lego said its revenue rose by 23 per cent to 14.1 billion kroner (£1.4 billion) during the six months to June 30th. Net profit for the period was up by 838 million kroner to 3.5 billion kroner.

​In 2014, The Lego Movie was released, which boosted sales – meaning the comparisons could seem muted.

John Goodwin, chief financial officer for the company also noted that the weakness of the kroner and the euro also helped to provide a five per cent boost to sales. However, he said the company was pleased with the growth rate.

"We are very satisfied with the underlying growth rate of 18 per cent [...] versus the same period a year ago," he said.

Growth in Asian market

Lego's biggest sales increase was in Asia – this was part of the company's strategy, as it has been investing in the Asian market to help reduce its reliance on Europe and North American sales.

A new factory is set to open in Jiaxing, China, by the end of this year – this will provide an increase in production and help the firm meet Asian demand.

Top sellers and new products

More than 300 Lego sets were on sale during the first half of the year, according to Lego chief marketing officer Julia Goldin. The most popular ranges included Lego's City, Creator, Technic and Star Wars. The ninja-themed Lego Ninjago range is also a favourite, while a new Elves range and one based on the blockbuster film Jurassic World also contributed to the boost in sales.

Lego also says it is seeking sustainable alternatives to its production process. Currently, bricks are made from petrochemical-based materials, but a switch to sustainable materials for all of its toy ranges is scheduled to happen by 2030.

Kirkbi, the investment vehicle of Kirk Kristiansen, controls Lego. The firm also owns a 29.9 per cent stake in Merlin Entertainments, which operates the Legoland theme parks in Windsor, Billund in Denmark, the US, Germany and Malaysia.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.