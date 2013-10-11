The latest crisis talks on the US debt ceiling have been described as "useful", prompting speculation the country's government shutdown could soon end.

US president Barack Obama met with Republicans in the House of Representatives and both sides agreed the 90-minute talks had gone well.

The US government shutdown started on October 1st after Congress could not agree a deal on the country's debt ceiling.

Although it is believed progress was made during the course of the meeting, no agreement has yet been reached so the shutdown will continue for now.

House Majority leader Eric Cantor called the meeting "very useful" and a White House statement said: "The president looks forward to making continued progress with members on both sides of the aisle."

Republican Hal Rogers, who was at the meeting, stated that it was a "very adult" conversation, which both sides attended in "good faith".

Mr Obama previously aired his frustration over the government shutdown on a message posted on social networking site Twitter.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index