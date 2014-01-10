Labour slams 8220 botched 8221 Royal Mail share sale

The privatisation of Royal Mail was “botched”, according to Labour.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 10, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Labour Party has spoken out again about the privatisation of Royal Mail, claiming that the share sale by the government was "botched".

Shadow business secretary Chuka Umunna pointed out that the share price of the firm has been consistently above the 500.00 mark since stocks were made available to buy last year.

Labour noted that this is 70 per cent higher than the original price of 330.00, but the government has denied that the firm was undervalued and that stocks were sold off too cheaply.

"Three months later, the Business Secretary's dismissal of the sharp rise in share price as 'froth' has been demolished and increasingly it looks like the taxpayer has been left short-changed at a time when services are being cut and families are struggling with David Cameron's cost of living crisis," said Mr Umunna.

Government failure

He noted how his opposite number, business secretary Vince Cable, thought about floating Royal Mail at a higher price which would have brought in more cash for taxpayers only to reject the idea in the weeks leading up to the privatisation of the company.

Mr Umunna claimed Mr Cable still has a number of questions to answer regarding the Royal Mail share sale in the autumn, adding that the government has "botched" the privatisation.

Billy Hayes, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, stated that taxpayers have been left with a "bad taste" in their mouths as a result of the share sale of Royal Mail. He added: "The British public were against the sale of this great public service as consumers and now they know for sure they got a bad deal as taxpayers too."

But the government has consistently denied that it could have sold Royal Mail off for a higher price and an independent report said the coalition chose the right moment to privatise the firm.

The share price of Royal Mail is up in the early stages of trading this morning (January 10th), rising by 0.71 per cent by 08:18 GMT. Stocks are currently selling for 565.00, close to a new record high for the company, with the 52-week peak set at 607.00.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.