Kingfisher cost plan approaches nervy half way point

Increased investor wobbles as Kingfisher approaches the halfway point of its 2021 savings plan were always likely. Since May, the stock, long-becalmed by exposure to the UK and variable growth in key European regions, has made its way to slightly below the lower bound of an approximately three-year standard deviation range. That says longstanding unease about the plan is coming to a head.

The group aims to save £500m per annum from the target date, though there is an £800m cost. Visibility on risks to the group successfully meeting its endpoint remains low. A confluence of seasonal effects militated against getting more optimistic in the first half. They made Q2 last year tough to beat whilst persistent sales erosion in France looks more and more structural. Kingfisher's own horizon looks cautious up to the two-year stage. It remains "comfortable with Year 2 consensus underlying EPS expectations". That leaves ample room for full-year 2017 outcomes to marginally skirt already reduced expectations to the downside.



None of that precludes the group happening upon further initiatives like those that produced an unexpected £5m benefit from goods not for sale savings in H1, taking the total to £25m. GNFR releases of around £2m more over the year to 1H 2018 do not seem implausible.

Kingfisher is shaking out weak investor interest as it slowly fixes itself up, though the picture of its painful transition is pretty much complete.