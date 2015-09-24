Jump in spectrum charges could mean bill hike for mobile customers

Ofcom has increased the spectrum charges for operators.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mobile phone customers may see their phone prices rise, following a rise in the fees Ofcom charges operators.

The regulator has revealed that the prices it charges mobile phone networks to use spectrum in the UK will be going up. It will now collect £199.6 million a year from Vodafone, O2, EE and Three to use mobile bandwidth. Currently, it receives £64.4 million annually.

Philip Marnick, Ofcom's group director of spectrum said: "We have listened carefully to the arguments and evidence put forward by industry, and conducted a complex and comprehensive analysis to determine the new fees."

He noted that the mobile industry has not previously had to pay market value for access to the spectrum, adding that it is a valuable and finite resource. "The new fees reflect that value," he said.

The fees paid vary for each operator, depending on which tranche of bandwidth they use. Under the new charges, Vodafone and O2 will see their fees go up from £15.6 million a year to £49.6 million. EE's payment will go up from £24.9 million to £75 million and Three's will rise from £8.3 million to £25 million.

Ofcom says the new fees will be introduced in two phases, the first of which will be in place by the end of October 2016.

Price rises for consumers

The mobile operators say that the increase in spectrum charges will probably result in hire bills for customers – and it could stall roll-out of 4G networks.

However, Ofcom says that operators have had plenty of time to prepare for the fee increases.

"The operators have had five years' notice that the fees would be increased to reflect full market value and we expect them to have budgeted for this," said a spokesman.

But the operators disagree.

A spokesman for EE said that Ofcom was wrong and that the new licence fees were based on a "flawed approach".

He said: "The trebling of fees is bad news for British consumers and business as it raises the risk that we won't be able to offer the best prices and invest and innovate at the pace we and our customers would like."

In London, share prices for Telefonica – the parent company of O2 – dropped 1.61 per cent  to 10.69 on Thursday (September 24th). Shares in Vodafone Group dropped 1.18 per cent to 213.45.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.