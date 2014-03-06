JLP reveals staff bonus pool

Staff working for the John Lewis Partnership will be paid a 15 per cent bonus for 2013.

This is a slight drop on the figure for 2012, which stood at 17 per cent. The company explained the 2013 bonus will stand at around eight weeks' pay for the average staff member.

Operating profit before restructuring costs were revealed to be £240.5 million, which was up £23.8 million, a rise of 11.0 per cent on the previous year.

Charlie Mayfield, the chairman of John Lewis Partnership, stated that 2013 was another good year for the company.

He said: "Both Waitrose and John Lewis increased market share for the fifth consecutive year, profit before exceptionals has grown by almost ten per cent and, for the first time, we have achieved sales of over £10 billion."

Mr Mayfield added that 91,000 members of staff are going to be paid a 15 per cent bonus and explained the increased costs of pension provision was among the reasons this was down from last year's 17 per cent.

