JD Wetherspoon records 3 2 pre tax profit rise

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has posted pre-tax profits of £36 million.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2014 9:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

JD Wetherspoon has continued its strong performance by posting pre-tax profits of £36 million.

The pub chain, one of the biggest in the UK, saw pre-tax profits grow by 3.2 per cent in the first half of its financial year and marked a significant improvement on the previous year. 2013 saw Wetherspoons record a profit fall of 2.7 per cent to £34.8 million, the company blamed this drop on higher taxes and increased labour costs. However, it was confident that the coming year will prove much more fruitful.

Wetherspoons is constantly looking to expand its operations and is aiming to open another 40 to 50 new pubs in the UK over 2014. Included in this figure are the company's first outlets in the Republic of Ireland which are expected to be opened over the coming months. However, not all of its pubs have been met with a warm reception.

In January, the pub chain was criticised for opening the first motorway establishment. The Hope and Champion at junction two of the M40 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, acts as a restaurant but also serves alcohol from 09:00 GMT. It has been criticised by road safety charity Brake which described the pub as "putting temptation in front of drivers" and has been urged to make drink-drive warnings "extra clear".

While it continues to open new pubs, chairman Tim Martin believes that Wetherspoons is still under threat from cheap alcohol in supermarkets. He said: "Supermarkets pay no VAT in respect of their food sales, whereas pubs pay 20 per cent, enabling supermarkets to subsidise their alcoholic drinks prices."

Despite the hike in pre-tax profits JD Wetherspoon's share price was down 0.36 per cent at 08:27 GMT on Friday (March 14th). The company is expecting this to improve over the coming months as it opens more establishments.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.