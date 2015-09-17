JD Sports warns National Living Wage could lead to job cuts

Executive chairman Peter Cowgill says higher spending power was unlikely to outweigh labour costs.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2015 11:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Following the Chancellor George Osborne's announcement of a new compulsory National Living Wage during the summer budget, a number of business leaders have spoken out about how the increase to the minimum wage could be problematic for their organisations.

Executive chairman at JD Sports, Peter Cowgill, has recently spoken out, saying that the National Living Wage could affect jobs, even if it means consumers have more to spend.

Mr Cowgill said that even though the increase in pay rates would give customers increased spending power, this would be unlikely to outweigh the higher labour costs.

He said that the JD Sports plans to continue to recruit staff, but warns that higher wages could impact on the firm's long-term expansion and development.

"Perhaps the repercussion in the wider sense is the ongoing cost in terms of increasing employment," he explained.

The National Living Wage will be introduced in stages. The first increase will be introduced in April 2016, when workers aged 25 and over will receive a minimum of £7.20 an hour. By 2020, that rate will be raised to at least £9 per hour.

Financial results

JD Sports, which also owns footwear specialist Size? and outdoor specialists Black and Millets, has recently announced its half-year results.

The firm reported pre-tax profits for the period of £46.6 million, while like-for-like sales rose ten per cent in its core sports fashion business. This was driven by demand for branded goods.

Revenue was up 21 per cent to £810 million and the company reports that it had made progress at loss-making Blacks.

While most of the sports fashion retailer's 690 stores are in the UK, the company also says it is confident about its plans to expand into Europe – this includes opening shops in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany. A new flagship store was opened on London's Oxford Street in July.

On Thursday morning (September 17th), share prices dropped 1.14 per cent to 912.50.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.