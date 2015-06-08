Japan 8217 s revised Q1 growth beats expectations

The world’s third largest economy grew 3.9 per cent in the January-March quarter.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan's Cabinet Office has revealed that the economy grew 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

It expanded one per cent in the first three months of 2015 from the previous three, up from an initial estimate of 0.6 per cent, thanks to a jump in business spending. A weakening yen over the past months has been giving a boost to the country's big exporters.

Better-than-expected inventory levels contributed to the increase in capital spending, with some electronics manufacturers building up stockpiled items in anticipation of the release of new smartphones in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The data has fuelled hopes for a steady recovery for the world's third largest economy.

Abenomics

The revised growth data comes after a preliminary reading of 2.4 per cent. In the initial estimate, business spending was up just 0.4 per cent from the previous quarter. The revised reading was 2.7 per cent higher, compared to forecasts of 2.3 per cent.

However, many analysts expect growth in the second quarter to slow down as consumer spending slows and industrial output wanes.

Marcel Thieliant, economist at Capital Economics, told the BBC: "Core consumer spending fell to the lowest level since last summer in April, and industrial output may well contract this quarter. We therefore expect a sharp slowdown in GDP growth in the second quarter."

Japan's economy has been facing difficulties in recent years including stagnant wages, a decline in business investment, a fall in business spending and a drop in consumer spending due to a sales tax increase from five to eight per cent in April 2014.

But the pickup in the pace of recovery offers encouragement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after facing criticism over his “Abenomics”, which combines aggressive monetary expansion, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms designed to revive the economy and end years of stagnation. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.