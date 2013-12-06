Jaguar Land Rover to open Brazil factory

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed it is creating hundreds of new jobs in South America.

The firm revealed plans to open a new car plant in Brazil that will produce 24,000 cars a year once production begins in 2016.

JLR is spending £240 million on the new factory, which is in addition to the plant it is setting up in China and the creation of hundreds of new jobs in Solihull, England.

Dr Ralf Speth, chief executive of JLR, said: "Brazil and the surrounding regions are very important. Customers there have an increasing appetite for highly capable premium products."

JLR is the luxury brand of India's massive Tata Motors company, which has grown into one of the world's largest firms in the last few years.

Tata is aiming to target the growing middle class in countries such as China and Brazil by stepping up production at its JLR sites in these nations.

The share price of Tata Motors is broadly flat today (December 6th) and was up by 0.06 per cent at 08:45 GMT this morning.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index