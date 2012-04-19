Investors digest corporate updates and look towards Spanish debt auction

The index is up 30 points to 5777 as investors digest corporate updates and look towards Spanish debt auction of 2 + 10-year bonds. Spanish […]


Fiona Cincotta
By: Fiona Cincotta, Senior Market Analyst
April 19, 2012 11:45 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

  • The index is up 30 points to 5777 as investors digest corporate updates and look towards Spanish debt auction of 2 + 10-year bonds.
  • Spanish 10-year government bond yields shot up 6% earlier this week, raising fears that it will not be able to manage its public financing without an international bailout.
  • In UK equities, Hargreaves Lansdown was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 after it reported that Q1 saw assets under management rise to record levels.
  • Anglo American was also in demand after seeing production in most of its major resource groups increase strongly.
  • Persimmon and Debenhams beat expectations, while WH Smiths hiked dividends following H1 profits of £66 million.
  • In economic data, the Spanish debt auction was held this morning, followed by US jobless claims at 1.30pm GMT and US existing home sales and EU consumer confidence at 3pm GMT.

 
