Investors have not been put off gold, despite the fact the value of the commodity has been falling over the course of the year so far.

The precious metal has regained some of its losses in recent weeks, but its value is still way down on the start of 2013.

Research conducted by CMC Markets found 55 per cent of people are taking a "bullish stance" on gold, while 45 per cent of investors have adopted a bearish stance.

Darius McDermott, managing director of London-based Chelsea Financial Services, told FT Adviser: "There will be an increasing demand from emerging market central banks to buy gold, especially in China and that would be very supportive for long-term gold prices."

The report also found global trading in commodities rose in April and was up by nine per cent from March.

Tim Drayson, senior economist at Legal & General Investment Management, recently noted gold is still being seen as a good long-term hedge.

