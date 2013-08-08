Interest rates to be held until unemployment falls

UK interest rates will not rise until unemployment has dropped.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2013 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England has provided forward guidance on the future of interest rates, indicating that they will be held at a record low of 0.5 per cent until unemployment is under control.

It was announced yesterday (August 7th) by the Bank that this plan will be stuck to as long as it does not entail material risks to either price stability or financial stability.

Until unemployment is down to the seven per cent mark, the Bank is not going to consider increasing interest rates in the UK. The base rate has been at 0.5 per cent since March 2009.

It was noted by the Monetary Policy Committee that it is likely inflation is going to remain between two and three per cent for the next 18 months to two years. The target is for it to be two per cent.

Sterling fell across the board on the announcement of the monetary policy, it was pointed out by Andy Scott, premier account manager at foreign currency exchange brokers HiFX.

He said: "Sterling fell by over 0.5 per cent against both the dollar and the euro before beginning to recover."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.