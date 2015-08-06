Industrial output drops in June

A drop in oil, gas and mining production led to an 0.4 per cent fall in UK industrial output.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's industrial output dropped in June.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the fall was 0.4 per cent for the month. This followed a slip in oil, gas and mining production and the ONS blamed part of the fall on maintenance in a major oil field.

Despite the drop, total production output is thought to have increased by 1.5 per cent compared to a year ago.

Manufacturing performance "mediocre"

There has been positive movement in the manufacturing sector, which saw an 0.2 per cent increase in June. This indicates some recovery from May, when manufacturing dropped by 0.6 per cent.

Weak demand from Europe, the strength of the pound and sluggish investment have all meant that UK manufacturing has struggled this year.

Although manufacturing has seen growth, David Kern, chief economist at the British Cambers of Commerce called the performance "mediocre".

He noted that output is still significantly less than it was prior to the financial crisis.

"Year-on-year growth is below one per cent and the level of manufacturing output is still almost five per cent below its pre-recession peak in the first quarter of 2008," he told the BBC.

Economist Chris Williamson agrees. He believes that, although there has been a recent rise in manufacturing output, overall outlook is subdued.

"The much-vaunted UK manufacturing revival remains a distant policymakers' dream rather than a reality and the UK economy remains clearly reliant on the service sector as its primary source of growth," he explained.

He indicated that the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would find it difficult to decide when to raise interest rates – and this was demonstrated on Thursday (August 6th) when the MPC voted 8-1 to keep rates flat. This was the first time in months the committee hasn't made a unanimous decision in regards to a rate increase.

"The weakness of the [manufacturing] sector presents policymakers with a difficult decision as to whether a surging service sector justifies hiking interest rates or whether growth needs to be more balanced before the economy can safely withstand a tightening of monetary policy," Mr Williamson said.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.