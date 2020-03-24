Indices hold even as PMIs slump

The markets badly needed a bit of good news and today they found it, even in the face of some unpleasant data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 24, 2020 6:46 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The markets badly needed a bit of good news and today they found it, even in the face of some unpleasant data.

The fact that the number of cases in Italy evened out over the last two days was taken as a signal that the country may be coming out of the worst of its viral affliction, partially because it went into a nearly full lockdown two weeks ago – the duration of incubation. Yet a meaningful analysis should also take into account that over the last week the country received a massive injection of help from other countries with batches of foreign doctors arriving to help the spread under control. Still, the spring sunshine was felt in the markets across Europe this morning with Milan’s FTSE MIB index trading up nearly 6% and the DAX up 5.8%.

Oil firms rally 13%

On the FTSE, which is up 3.7%, the focus this morning is to a large extent on oil shares as investors pin their hopes that the potential peaking of the spread in Italy and Germany may mean that some restrictions on movement in parts of Europe may start being eased soon. BP and Royal Dutch are both trading up 13%, as are hotel chains.

PMI readings close to forecasts

The Eurozone’s Purchasing Managers Index is one of the first indicators to show how badly the European economy has been hit in March, coming in at 31.4 versus 51.6 in February. Not much by way of a surprise but nevertheless uncomfortable reading. The ordered closures of all non-essential shops in Britain from today means that the economic implications will become even worse. It is too early to start calling the bottom on the decline in Europe as in a number of countries such as Poland, the Baltic states, Austria, Hungary and Croatia the virus has not yet spread on a large scale.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Today 08:46 PM
Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Today 01:45 PM
USD/JPY 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:57 PM
GBP/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 01:05 PM
USD/JPY 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 28, 2023 08:12 PM
GBP/USD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 28, 2023 11:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.