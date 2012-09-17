Indian central bank holds lending rate at 8
India’s central bank has held its lending rate at eight per cent.
India’s central bank has held its lending rate at eight per cent.
India's central bank has kept its key lending rate unchanged at eight per cent in a bid to keep inflation from rising any higher, even as the subcontinent faces a sharp slowdown.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the minimum cash requirement of its banks by 25 basis points to 4.5 per cent of their deposits – a move the institution claims will pump 170 billion rupees (£1.9 billion) into the market.
Decision-makers for the nation – which is the third-largest economy in Asia after Japan and China – announced a 14 per cent increase in diesel prices last week, which is expected to lead to a further rise in consumer prices.
Data released at the end of last week found that the inflation rate in India rose to a higher-than-expected 7.55 per cent in August from a year earlier. Most economists had anticipated the rate to be approximately 6.9 per cent.
At 09:30 BST today (September 17th), the Mumbai Stock Exchange Sensitive Index rose 0.5 per cent to a value of 18572.3 points.
Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the stock market at City Index.