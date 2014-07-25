IFO and UK GDP the focus ahead of dollar week

Dollar trades are mixed in the FX space as the markets correct moves seen earlier in the week. The S&P is making a fresh all-time […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2014 10:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dollar trades are mixed in the FX space as the markets correct moves seen earlier in the week. The S&P is making a fresh all-time high. The euro continues to outperform following stronger PMI data from Europe despite US Treasury yields trading slightly higher as US weekly jobless claims fell to an eight-and-a-half-year low of 284k. In other news the NZD has fallen further as the July business confidence survey conducted by ANZ fell to a 14-month low of 39.70.

In Japan the inflation rate dropped for a second consecutive month as the market looks to the BoJ for further stimulus as they predict the 2% inflation target may be a little optimistic.

The data focus today will be the German IFO release and Q2 estimate reading for UK GDP. The US session brings us volatile durable goods number or, as I like to call it, aircraft sales.

I’m expecting the market to be cautious today ahead of a big week in the US which should give us some direction as to the speed of the Fed’s policy normalisation with the release of GDP and labour data along with the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3425-1.3375-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3480-1.3505-1.3525

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.40-101.20-100.75 | Resistance 102.00-102.30-103.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6950-1.6910-1.6880 | Resistance 1.7025-1.7090-1.7125

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.