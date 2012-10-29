Hurricane Sandy to subdue trading ahead of the BOJ meeting

The monster hurricane Sandy that is heading for New York gave the risk trade and Asian Equities a slightly offered tone following the announcement that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2012 8:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The monster hurricane Sandy that is heading for New York gave the risk trade and Asian Equities a slightly offered tone following the announcement that the US markets will close both floor and electronic trading. The Japanese finance minister reiterated his comments from last week that he wants bold moves from the BOJ to beat deflation. The market expects the central bank to add around JPY10tn accommodation in its asset purchase program. This is widely priced in. However, there has been talk of the Japanese government asking the BoJ to ease more than JPY20tn. Investors seem to have positioned short JPY approaching the BoJ and might be caught off guard by a disappointing outcome.

The positive surprises to the meeting could be

–  Increase the size of the asset purchase program by a larger amount. The BoJ might increase the program size up to close to JPY20tn.

–  Introducing a forward guidance that would commit itself to monetary easing in the future.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2880-1.2835-1.2750 | Resistance 1.2980-1.3020-1.3080


USD/JPY

Supports 79.40-79.00-78.50 | Resistance 80.35-80.55-80.85


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6045-1.5910-1.5885 | Resistance 1.6145-1.6185-1.6215

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.