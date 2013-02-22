Hewlett Packard suffers 6 sales fall

Hewlett-Packard shares have recovered after the company suffered disappointing sales figures.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 22, 2013 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hewlett-Packard (HP) shares have recovered after falling in trading yesterday when the computer giant reported a fall in first-quarter sales.

The world's largest PC manufacturer saw a six per cent slump in sales, as demand for desktop devices continues to dwindle.

Net sales in the three months to the end of January slipped to $28.4 billion (£15.3 billion), while net profit fell by 16 per cent from the previous year to $1.2 billion.

Chief executive Meg Whitman has said she will turn the ailing company around but has warned the process may take several years.

In May 2012, HP revealed plans to slash 27,000 jobs by the end of 2014 and said this action would lead to reduced costs of up to $3.5 billion a year.

HP also said it has improved its net debt position for the fourth consecutive quarter by more than $1 billion.

At 16:30 GMT, HP shares rose by 9.5 per cent to $18.73 per unit, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq increased by 0.3 per cent to 3141.1 per cent.

Find out about the Nasdaq and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.