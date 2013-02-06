Hargreaves Lansdown results help FTSE close positive

European markets extended losses on Wednesday, with some indices hitting two-month lows as investors showed their nerves over weaker than expected European corporate earnings and […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 6, 2013 5:24 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets extended losses on Wednesday, with some indices hitting two-month lows as investors showed their nerves over weaker than expected European corporate earnings and growing signs of political tension within the eurozone.

Signs of a disagreement between Germany and France over the euro exchange rate dented sentiment in trading on mainland Europe. France believes the recent strength of the euro threatens corporate profits and economic recovery whereas Germany has quite clearly stated that the currency is not overvalued. This apparent disagreement adds to the uncertainty of the upcoming Italian elections and also the corruption scandal in Spain, prompting investors to lock in their profits and pause for breath.

The German DAX closed down 1.09%, the CAC shed over 1.4%, however, the FTSE bucked the trend and finished up 0.2% just shy of 6300.

Here in the UK corporate earnings were well received, Hargreaves Lansdown was a standout performer, gaining over 11% after posting record revenue and profits for the last half of 2012, driven mainly by an increase in client numbers. Another strong report came from Eurasian Natural Resources who also gained over 9% after reporting a strong rebound in iron ore and coal operations. Sector peers also caught onto the positive trend, with Kazakhmys and Rio Tinto gaining 2.6% and 1% respectively.

On a negative note UK and US authorities have fined RBS over $610 million for its role in the manipulation of the London Interbank offered rate, or Libor, after a report found serious failures in the controls and risk management systems at RBS. This is the third major bank caught up in the global investigation and more than a dozen more firms are being investigated by regulators, however, RBS did manage to avoid criminal liability in the US meaning it can retain its banking license there. Shares in RBS traded positively for most of the day but ended down 0.4%.

Economic data was in short supply on both sides of the Atlantic, with many European traders choosing to sit on the sidelines and focus on releases tomorrow with ECB President Draghi’s speech, in addition to UK rate decision and German industrial production, being among the highlights.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.