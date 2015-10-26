Hamleys in talks with Chinese buyer

The 255-year-old store is expected to confirm a £100 million deal with a Chinese footwear retailer.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2015 8:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Most famous for its flagship store on Regent Street, Hamleys is a 255-year-old toy retailer. Its seven-storey toy shop in London is a particularly popular stop for Christmas shoppers and tourists in the capital.

Last week, it emerged that the company's French owners were expected to complete a £100 million deal, selling the business to C.banner International Holdings.

In a statement, the Chinese company said it was "in the process of negotiating and finalising the definitive documentation with a view to entering into a legally binding agreement in the near future". However, the potential buyer made clear that no definitive agreement had been reached.

International ownership

Despite the company's foreign ownership, Hamleys is considered a British icon. William Hamley opened the first shop in 1760 and called it Noah’s Ark. Mr Hamley was a Cornishman from Bodmin, and he stocked tin soldiers, wooden horses and rag dolls.

In 2003, Icelandic retail investor Baugur bought Hamleys for £59 million. During the financial crash, Baugur got into difficulties and in 2009, Icelandic bank Landsbanki took control of the business.

Then, in 2012, the firm was sold to French retailer Groupe Ludendo, a company that operates hundreds of toy shops in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain.

Since moving to foreign ownership, Hamleys has expanded across the UK, with new stores opening in Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester. More recently, the company has also expanded over seas. Earlier this year, it opened Europe's largest toy store in Moscow. There is also talk expansion to the US market.

Chinese interest

C.banner International, which specialises in women’s footwear including brands MIO and Sundance, says it is interested in the toy company because it wants to diversify its offering. It says that Hamleys has a strong brand identity and it also wants to develop a "strategic partnership" to distribute children's products via House of Fraser, which Sanpower, a Chinese conglomerate, bought last year.

Chen Yixi, chairman of C.banner said: "A strong brand is an outstanding resource. Acquisition of a world-renowned brand could greatly enhance the company’s competitive advantages."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.