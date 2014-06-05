GSK agrees mis promoting settlement

GSK will pay £63 million after mis-promoting its drugs in the US.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 5, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has confirmed it is going to pay a massive fine after admitting it mis-promoted a range of drugs in the US.

The pharmaceutical company stated that it will pay $105 million (£63 million) settlement with 44 US states and the District of Columbia following the way the firm promoted anti-depressants Paxil and Wellbutrin and asthma medication Advair.

However, GSK did not admit any wrongdoing regarding the promotion of the medication and insisted that the money it is paying out is in relation to previous issues.

"We don't feel like this is who we are today," GSK spokeswoman Mary Anne Rhyne told the BBC. "These are historic matters – they relate back to the federal government settlement in 2012 so some of these events are as long ago as 14 years."

GSK's financial situation is not expected to be affected strongly by the settlement, as Ms Rhyne pointed out that the company had already put money aside for the payment.

Undermined patient care

California attorney general Kamala Harris said in a statement: "Patient care is undermined when pharmaceutical companies promote uses for drugs that have not been approved by the [Food and Drug Administration] or pay medical professionals to promote certain drugs. This settlement requires GSK to pay a significant penalty and imposes strong new rules designed to prevent future misrepresentations of GSK products."

But GSK insisted that many of these practices are already in place and investors appeared to be mollified by the comments made by the spokeswoman as the share price of the firm was broadly flat in the early stages of trading this morning.

GSK was also told that it must not "make, or cause to be made, any written or oral claim that is false, misleading, or deceptive about any GSK product".

Shares in GSK fell slightly on the back of the settlement news, with stocks in the company down by 0.25 per cent at 08:31 BST this morning on the London Stock Exchange.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.