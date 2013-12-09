Greek recession to end in 2014

Greece has stated that its recession should come to an end next year.

In its new growth budget for 2014, the country's government predicted its economy will expand in the next 12 months, ending the recession.

Greece has been one of the world's slowest economies to bounce back from the recession and the nation has relied on bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

After Angela Merkel insisted on strict controls on Greece under the terms of the bailout, Greeks turned on the German chancellor.

Talks are still ongoing regarding the growth budget and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development recently said it does not expect the Greek economy to expand until after 2015.

"Technical discussions are expected to continue in Athens next week. We expect a full negotiating team to return to Athens in January, after the authorities have made further progress in implementation, with the objective of reaching a staff level agreement," an IMF spokeswoman said.

Diego Iscaro, principal economist at IHS Global Insight, recently told BBC News that he does not expect the Greek economy to grow in 2014.

