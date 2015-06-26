Goodyear to close UK manufacturing site

300 workers at the Wolverhampton plant are expected to lose their jobs.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2015 7:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tyre manufacturer Goodyear has announced a decision to close its only UK manufacturing plant.

All 300 workers at the Wolverhampton factory are expected to lose their jobs. They have said that they are "disgusted, upset and angry" in response to the news.

Not only does the closure mean a significant loss of jobs to the area – it also represents the region's manufacturing industry as a whole, say sources.

The Wolverhampton premises has been in operation since 1927. In 1939, the company switched to war production and, at its height, the factory employed 7,000 workers. It is expected to close by mid 2017.

Speaking to the BBC, Trevor White, who has worked at the factory for 40 years said that the closure would be "another nail in the coffin for the manufacturing industry in Wolverhampton.

Wayne Devaney, who has been employed at the plant for 27 years said the announcement was a surprirse to the team, who had been working hard to make the factory productive.

He explained that the workforce had "grafted really hard and done everything it could to make the factory viable," adding that the news had "come out of the blue."

Goodyear says it had considered all options before deciding to shut.

Managing director of Goodyear Dunlop Tyres UK, Eric Fric, blamed the closure on a variety of issues, including inexpensive imports, the cost of transport and the strength of the pound.

Goodyear's plans are subject to consultations with staff and unions and the company said it was 'determined to find responsible and fair solutions for all affected employees. Wolverhampton City Council has set up a task force to support staff and a spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said it would be working with the council to help workers find jobs.

Cyril Barret, chairman of Goodyear's branch of the Unite trade union, called the closure "devastating".

"When you review it, the performance of the workforce, the Goodyear management globally were bringing people in here to witness the transformation of the plant, its improvement in productivity," he said, adding that the workforce was trusted to deliver products all over Europe.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.