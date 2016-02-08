Gold shines at new seven month high on sharp plunge in equities

The further plunge in global equity markets that has marked the beginning of this new trading week has understandably helped to prop up certain assets […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 8, 2016 6:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The further plunge in global equity markets that has marked the beginning of this new trading week has understandably helped to prop up certain assets that are considered safer alternatives to volatile stocks. These “safe haven” instruments include the Japanese yen and gold.

In the case of gold, this persistent volatility in equities has been joined by a recent drop in the value of the US dollar along with lowered expectations of further Fed rate hikes this year, all of which have helped to prop up the price of gold. This price movement is partly due to the fact that gold is denominated in US dollars, so an inverse correlation exists between the precious metal and the dollar. Additionally, if interest rates do not continue to rise in the US, there will be less of a reason for investors to abandon gold, which is a non-interest-paying asset.

From a technical perspective, the price of gold for the past three months has formed a rounded bottoming pattern with its lowest points just under the key $1050 support area. After those lows were reached in December, gold has risen rather erratically, but began to accelerate in a sharp incline in late January.

Since then, price action has climbed above several key resistance levels and factors, including the $1100 level, the 200-day moving average, the $1140 level, and most recently, $1170. Monday has seen a further rise to re-test and then tentatively break out above the resistance imposed by October’s $1191-area peak, resulting in a new seven-month high.

Technically, this breakout is highly significant and underscores the strong bullish momentum that is currently driving the price of gold. With continued stock market volatility along with dollar weakness due to low rate hike expectations, the next major upside target for gold currently resides around the $1225-1230 resistance area, last reached in May of 2015. Above that, on any further upside momentum, is the major $1250 resistance objective.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.