Gold rises to two week high

The value of gold has risen for the third session in a row today (April 10th), with the price of the precious metal up to a new two-week high as a result of its latest gains.

Gold prices have been in the spotlight ever since the new head of the US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen confirmed the Fed's quantitative easing policy is soon going to be wound down.

That announcement affected global markets and the value of gold also took a hit, but it has rebounded slowly in recent days, with spot gold now up to $1,316.81 (£784) an ounce.

Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu told Reuters: "Although there is more room for upside, the climb (in gold prices) is expected to be … a choppy one. In the mid-term, prices are more likely to succumb to underlying bearishness."

Gold had an extremely poor year in 2013, with the value of the commodity falling heavily as the precious metal's reputation as a safe haven took a knock.

Spot gold is now up by more than one per cent in the last two sessions, with the metal hitting its highest point since March 25th.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index