The recent falls in the price of gold have led to a lot of speculative investors choosing to buy the precious metal in the hope its value begins to rise again soon.

Alan Demby, founder of the Scoin Shop chain, which has a presence in the Westfield shopping centre in London, stated some view the decrease for gold as a "tremendous" buying chance.

"Since the gold price has dropped, we have seen an enormous interest in buying gold at what is seen as a competitive rate," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Demby also pointed out many of the firm's existing clients in both the UK and South Africa want to make the most of gold's value having dropped since the start of the year.

Joni Teves, precious metals analyst at UBS, recently noted physical markets have responded strongly to the falls in the value of gold over the course of the last few months.

In a note to clients, the specialist said physical flows to Asia are up in particular, the Financial Times reported.

