Gold price fall 8216 is puzzling 8217

The fall in the value of gold has been described as puzzling.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2013 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold has been dropping over the course of the year and the fall in the value of the precious metal in the last few months has been described as "puzzling".

Mike Turner, head of global strategy and asset allocation at Aberdeen Asset Management, stated gold would usually be seen as a "safe haven" with the world's economy in the state it currently lies in.

However, he pointed out factors such as the Cyprus government admitting recently it is considering selling off its gold reserves have weighed heavily on the commodity.

"But perhaps more important is the fact that the yellow metal has morphed in recent years, from being seen purely as a safe haven to merely another risk asset and now trades more like other commodities," said Mr Turner.

He pointed out that gold remains one of the best insurance policies against inflation and investors should not forget this in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking to the Market Oracle recently, ABN Amro commodities strategist Georgette Boele stated she believes the demise of gold is only in its early stages.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.