Gold poised for potential upside breakout

Gold (daily chart) has been consolidating its recent gains in a tight trading range around the 1325 support/resistance level for the past three weeks. This […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2014 12:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart) has been consolidating its recent gains in a tight trading range around the 1325 support/resistance level for the past three weeks. This consolidation range has formed an extended flag-like chart pattern that appears poised for a potential upside breakout.

The recent rise in the precious metal brought the price up from a low of 1240 in early June to a three-month high of 1333 in the beginning of July. This rise represents a partial recovery of the recent decline from the 2014 high of 1392 in mid-March down to the noted June 1240 low. The partial recovery has thus far reached up to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of that decline.

The recent run-up in gold has prompted its 50-day moving average to bounce up off its 200-day moving average, a technically bullish indication. Currently fluctuating within the noted trading range, any strong breakout above the 1333 high and the 61.8% Fibonacci level could prompt the precious metal to advance higher, targeting a re-test of the 2014 high around 1392. Further to the upside is the major 1425 resistance objective. To the downside, key short-term support within the current consolidation resides around the 1305 level.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.