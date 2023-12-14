Gold hits another all-time high on lower interest rates

Gold continues to glitter thanks to sharply declining bond yields, notably a major downward move in the real rate on 10-year TIPS. Other than for a 2% rally in the Russell 2,000, US equities were unchanged. The dollar lost another 1% today, making a 10% decline from its late 2022 high point.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 8:12 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Gold continues to glitter thanks to sharply declining bond yields, notably a major downward move in the real rate on 10-year TIPS. Other than for a 2% rally in the Russell 2,000, US equities were unchanged. The dollar lost another 1% today, making a 10% decline from its late 2022 high point.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed holds rates now, promises cuts next year

Wall Street traders read this as ‘rate hikes are over’, and Powell stated that the committee believes that we are at or close to interest rate peak. The Fed made no changes to interest rates or its accompanying policy statement, stating that “growth of economic activity has slowed from its strong pace of the third quarter,” versus previous wording of “economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter.”  The Fed will continue to shrink its balance sheet by $1.14 trillion per year, and its negative impact should not be overlooked.

The Fed expects us to get down to the 2% inflation mandate in 2026, and to do so with unemployment having a “four” handle instead of a “five” handle. It is trying to walk a very fine line that has little if any margin for error. It changed it statement on inflation, now saying that (it) has eased over the past year but remains elevated.”

The Fed’s infamous dot plot graphic now calls for three rate cuts in 2024, followed by 4 more the following year. That graphic better represents the thinking of individual members more than the statement itself would suggest. It should also be noted that the dot plot graphics have been about as wrong as the market has been over the past couple of years, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Retail sales continue to be surprisingly strong

Today’s US retail sales numbers combine with last month’s jobs report to show a stronger economy than expected. Retail sales increased 4.1% year-on-year in November, the strongest annual growth since February, following a downwardly revised 2.2% gain in October.

  • Retail sales rose 0.3% month-on-month in November, ahead of the expected 0.1% decline, and 0.2% decline in October
  • Retail sales minus vehicles rose 0.2% month-on-month in November, ahead of the expected 0.1% decline, after being flat last month
  • Retail sales minus vehicles and gas rose 0.6% month-on-month in November, ahead of the expected 0.1% rise, after being up 0.1% last month

exceeding analyst expectations that they would remain at the 0.1% gains posted the previous month.

Labor market remains robust

Unemployment claims data also showed a relatively healthy economy with a tight labor market.

  • First time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 202,000 in the week ending December 9, less than the expected 223,000, but down from 221,000 the previous week
  • The four-week moving average fell to 213,250 claims, down from 221,000 the previous week
  • Continuing claims for the week ending December 2 increased 20,000 to 1.876 million, and the four-week moving average rose modestly to 1.874million

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000 continues rally

  • The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ were largely unchanged after yesterday’s rally, with the more cyclical Russell 2000 up another 2.0%
  • The Nikkei 225 fell again, off 0.7% overnight, continuing recent weakness, while the FTSE 100 was up 1.3% and the DAX was unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose marginally to 12.5

TIPS yields fall sharply, Dollar weakens

  • 10-year TIPS index-linked yields saw another unprecedented 30 basis point fall in yield, to 1.71%
  • 2- and 10-year yields were lower, at 4.39% and 3.94% respectively
  • The dollar index fell 1.0% to 102.0
  • Versus the dollar, the Euro and Sterling rose 1.1%, while the Yen was up 0.5%

Gold hits new highs, oil recovery continues

  • Oil prices rallied rose 3.1% to $71.7 per barrel, continuing its recovery
  • Gold prices hit another all-time high of $2,048 per ounce, up 2.5%, while Silver prices rose 6.4% to $24.4 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector was modestly higher
  • Argentina reopened its export registry now that the new administration has changed its currency and tax policy, with significant new sales on the first day of the new policy.

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@stonex.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Breakout After 1.2500 Test
Today 06:06 PM
Everything you need to know about market cycles
Today 04:51 PM
S&P 500 Forecast :SPX extends rally above 4700 as Fed's dovish pivot arrives
Today 02:12 PM
FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:25 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP in focus for BOE and ECB meetings: European open
Today 04:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Christmas comes early for US bond and equity markets
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:31 PM
    Research
    Oil prices continue to slide, benefits inflation report
    By:
    Paul Walton
    December 12, 2023 07:06 PM
      Brazil Flag
      USDBRL should react to monetary policy decisions in the US, Brazil, the UK and the eurozone, inflation in Brazil and the US and votes in Congress
      By:
      Paul Walton
      December 12, 2023 02:56 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 ahead on flat markets, waiting for Fed decision
        By:
        Paul Walton
        December 11, 2023 07:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.