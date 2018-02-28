Global sell off in equities resumes on hawkish Fed Powell

Fears over rising interest rates following Fed Powell’s first congressional testimony, sent Wall Street tumbling overnight. Powell’s unequivocal optimism over the outlook for the US economy and his hawkishness have led investors to believe that the Fed could take a more aggressive approach to monetary policy under the watch of Powell.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 28, 2018 6:02 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Fears over rising interest rates following Fed Powell’s first congressional testimony, sent Wall Street tumbling overnight. Powell’s unequivocal optimism over the outlook for the US economy and his hawkishness have led investors to believe that the Fed could take a more aggressive approach to monetary policy under the watch of Powell. 

Of note Powell comments that he believed the US economy had a stronger start to the year than what he had expected only in December, show that was unfazed by a 10% fall in the equity markets; he is optimism about the US economy and about inflation reaching the 2% central bank target. 

This unequivocal optimum means only one thing to market participants – a more aggressive stance to monetary policy tightening. 

US indices finished on session lows and treasury yields remain elevated at 2.9 which is boosting the dollar in early trade on Wednesday. 

ITV hit by Brexit uncertainties 

Advertising woes have led ITV to fall to the bottom of the FTSE index as investors show their disappointment at the cancelling of the special dividend. ITV’s 6% fall in profits is further evidence of the impact of Brexit, as Brexit uncertainties mean marketing department’s spending has been cut. 

As a result, advertising revenue was down 5% which has dragged heavily on profits at ITV.  

Miners weaker on Soft Chinese data 

Miners were also dominating the lower reaches of the FTSE following metal prices being hit by a double whammy of a stronger dollar and unexpectedly weaker manufacturing data from China, the world’s largest consumer of metals. 

Taylor Wimpey slides 5% 

Taylor Wimpey failed to receive the same uplift to its share price as sector peer Persimmon, on the release of its results. Taylor Wimpey overall produced a reasonable set of figures.

There was some weakness in the order book, which was down a touch from the previous year, and some concerns over outlook uncertainties due to Brexit, whilst the leasehold scandal impacted on profits. 

The shares are down over 5% in early trading, although given the 50% rally since Brexit, these results have provided a good opportunity for investors to book some profits.  

GBP/USD steady ahead o f Brexit Treaty 

Brexit remains firmly in focus with the EU draft on the Brexit treaty expected to ruffle some feathers at Westminster. 

With just three weeks left to agree a transition deal, the treaty from the EU is expected to infuriate the hard line Brexiteers in the Conservative party, which will put more pressure on Theresa May at a critical time. 

 GBP/USD is trading steady at $1.39 ahead of the treaty and ahead of US GDP data due later today. Support still holds around $1.3850, which if broken could see GBP/USD tumble towards $1.3800 before extending losses to $1.3760. On the upside a break above $1.3950 could open the door to the key psychological level of $1.40.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.