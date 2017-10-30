As U.S. and European banks wind up another mixed earnings season, investors are looking east for more sure footed growth among global lenders.

Mixed growth in U.S. and Europe

For the world’s giant banks, the third quarter has turned out as mixed as any during a low-rate environment that is only beginning to disperse, as costly conduct issues persist. Whilst shareholders have been more exacting about the sustainability of apparent growth, there have been no ‘car crashes’ of the kind that marred earlier 2017 quarters for the likes of HSBC, Deutsche and others. And progress amongst dominant lenders can’t fairly be described as shabby overall.

Signs of health

For the most part, moderate declines by shares of some U.S. and European banks after earnings were due to lukewarm growth. For instance, neither JPMorgan nor Citigroup showed much sign that earnings momentum would go up a gear anytime soon. Elsewhere though, both Bank of America and Morgan Stanley pulled away from the pack as BofA joined JPM in an aggressive play for loan markets dominated by a Wells Fargo and MS posted the only rise in Q3 trading in the bulge bracket. Wells, distracted by the fallout from its sales scandal did provide the quarter’s outright decline in earnings quality. But the overall impression of progress was underpinned by RBS, an erstwhile laggard, reporting a third straight quarter of rising profits.

Banks rise in the east

That said, a peek outside the transatlantic world view quickly reveals bigger chunks of surefooted growth to the east. Chiefly, China’s large banks largely kept pace with rivals overseas. Among China’s Big 5—AgBank, Bank of Communications, CCB, ICBC, and Bank of China Ltd—four reported higher quarterly profits and easing pressure in bad loans. Of course a corporate debt to GDP ratio that is now approaching 200% remains the most glaring risk to an investment in such banks—aside from state interference. But net assets amongst China’s major banks are up least 100% since 2010 with no implosion of non-performing loans in sight. It is Beijing’s efforts to limit economic exposure to long-standing risks that has underpinned earnings. The very largest lenders in the world’s No. 2 economy benefit mechanically when liquidity tightens for smaller competitors and others in the shadow sector.

Lucky 8

This is a key factor underpinning investor sentiment on leading Chinese banks. 8 of the 10 banks currently ranked most highly by European investors are Chinese, according to a City Index analysis summarised below. We did a multifactor ranking of banks with a $50bn market value or higher. Our factors included holdings by large investors, earnings quality, intrinsic value, share price momentum, and analyst rating changes. Out of a list of 47, the only top 10 North American lender was Scotiabank. It is leading Canadian lenders as their domestic economy grows at its fastest pace for years. Contrast that with UK-based HSBC, in many ways Europe’s best bank recovery story, scraping in at 50. Barclays was predictably last on a cross Atlantic view, sealing its reputation as the least-liked major bank stock in Europe this year after growth retreated almost across the board in Q3.

Russia rebound

To be sure, recovery plays account for a large swathe of what currently looks attractive to investors in large banks. This helps explain why Sberbank, the biggest universal lender in Russia, tops our ranking. Record profits of $3.14bn in its most recent quarter and a valuation depleted by Russia’s currency crisis have encouraged yield-hunters to discount country risk. It’s a reminder that as barriers to investment around the world fall, there are fewer reasons to settle for tortuous equity growth in Europe and the U.S. In turn, as appetite for bank equities heads overseas, the hurdle for a stronger re-rating of lenders’ shares in Europe and the States will be higher.

Bank Multifactor Rank: 100=best Sberbank Rossii PAO 100 Bank of China Ltd 99 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd 97 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 95 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd 93 China Construction Bank Corp 91 BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd 89 Bank of Communications Co Ltd 87 Bank of Nova Scotia 85 Industrial Bank Co Ltd 83 Toronto-Dominion Bank 81 Itau Unibanco Holding SA 79 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd 77 BNP Paribas SA 75 Banco Occidental de Descuento Banco Universal CA 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 72 HDFC Bank Ltd 70 Banco Bradesco SA 68 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 66 Banco Santander SA 64 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd 62 Royal Bank of Canada 60 Banco Nacional de Credito CA Banco Universal 58 PNC Financial Services Group Inc 56 Banco de Venezuela SA Banco Universal 54 Citigroup Inc 52 HSBC Holdings PLC 50 Credit Agricole SA 49 JPMorgan Chase & Co 47 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC 45 National Australia Bank Ltd 43 ING Groep NV 41 Bank of Ireland Group plc 39 Mercantil Servicios Financieros CA 37 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC 35 Bank of America Corp 33 Banco Provincial SA Banco Universal 31 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA 29 U.S. Bancorp 27 Standard Chartered PLC 25 Lloyds Banking Group PLC 24 Banco del Caribe CA Banco Universal 22 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 20 Japan Post Bank Co Ltd 18 Rodovid Bank PAT 16 Bank of Montreal 14 Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd 12 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd 10 Wells Fargo & Co 8 Barclays PLC 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 4 Westpac Banking Corp 2

Data source: Thomson Reuters and City Index



