Germany Escapes Recession

You’ve read all about the market story, now comes the macro story. The preliminary Q1 GDP figures from the Eurozone give reason of concern. France […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2013 7:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

You’ve read all about the market story, now comes the macro story. The preliminary Q1 GDP figures from the Eurozone give reason of concern. France GDP remained negative for the second consecutive quarter, Italy contracted for the seventh straight quarter while German Q1 GDP posted a weaker than expected +0.1% q/q following -0.7% in Q4. And with French CPI unexpectedly falling to 0.8% y/y from 1.1% y/y we may expect more talk and hints of negative ECB rates.

Germany narrowly escaped a technical recession. Germany’s export machine was especially highlighted via its continued activity with China despite the renewed Eurozone contraction starting last summer. China’s demand for German high-quality exports (luxury cars, heavy machinery and renewable technology) is on the rise to the extent of lifting its share of German exports to 7% of the total. Exports to the Eurozone account for about 40%, while the rest of the world makes up Germany’s remaining 60%.

Looking closely into that 40%, activity may well begin to shrink. With the Eurozone entering its sixth negative quarterly GDP (longer negative period than during the 2008-9 crisis), Germany narrowly escaping negative growth in Q1 with +0.1% GDP following -0.6% in Q4, each country is out for itself. German exporters are become increasingly dependent on Asia, Latin America and Africa, but China remains at the forefront and the dominant buyer of German exports. In fact, Germany is giving priority to its bilateral ties with China over attaining a level playing field for the European Commission’s access to Chinese markets.

As it occurred with WalMart of the US, we could well see local Chinese manufacturers making the transition from being a supplier to German manufacturers in China to a competitor once they move up further the value chain. But that is looking too far ahead.

Looking into the present, or not so distant future, the question becomes “where will the growth come from?” or “what will revive it?” Germany’s European importers remain in recession, the US has yet to feel the full effect of the sequester, and the US share of German exports has already fallen from 10% to about 6% of Germany’s total exports.

Can Germany fall back on internally generated domestic demand? Both of the nation’s services and manufacturing PMI have contracted below 50, while all of the sentiment indicators (ZEW and IFO) are clearly on the way down. As China’s “new” growth rate settles at 7.0% from the 9-10% era, Germany’s export machine faces serious questions. Berlin is already reaping the benefit of the euro’s current level, which is estimated to be 15-20% lower than it would be under the Deutsche mark. This means more resistance to any upcoming euro rally as the partial solution to the risk of deflationary crisis.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.