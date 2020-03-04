GBPUSD at 128 on BoE Speculation

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 4, 2020 10:02 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pound is struggling around the $1.28 mark following weaker than forecast UK service sector pmi data and amid speculation that the BoE could follow the Fed and cut interest rates. After the Fed’s punchy 50 basis point rate cut traders are attempting to gauge which central bank could be next.
Will the BoE cut?
Improved sentiment following the outright Conservative win in the December election was enough to convince the BoE to stand back from an interest rate cut in January. With business and consumer confidence rising, expectations for modest economic growth across the first half of the year had been penciled in. However, a corona virus epidemic could create a demand shock and choke that growth.

The number of cases of coronavirus leaps to 85, up 34 from yesterday. The Chief medical officer for England said that a coronavirus epidemic in the UK was “likely”. The public is already traveling less.  As the situation escalates, we can expect unnecessary travel and going to public places such as shopping centres, restaurants and bars to halt. This will hit demand for services and products, in addition to consumer confidence. 

The next BoE MPC meeting is not until 26th March, which arguably gives the BoE plenty of time to see how coronavirus outbreak pans out in the UK. The BoE is considered to be less sensitive than the Federal Reserve to market moves which again supports the idea that the BoE could wait until the next meeting in late March to make an announcement. 
Whilst a 25 basis point cut could support any economic slowdown caused by coronavirus, it also would mean that the BoE is running short of ammunition heading towards June when the UK could walk away from Brexit trade talks with the EU to prepare for a no trade deal Brexit. 

Levels to watch
GBP/USD is holding steady at $1.28, in wait and see mode. Across the coming days it should become clearer as to whether efforts to contain the virus are working or whether the coronavirus outbreak will indeed become an epidemic, sending the pound back towards $1.25.
Immediate support is at $1.2770, $1.2725 and $1.2695 (200 sma).
Resistance can be seen at $1.2850 prior to strong resistance around $1.30 (trend line, 50,sma & 100 sma).



Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.