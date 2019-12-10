GBPNZD trying to break out as elections loom

Pound crosses have pushed further higher this week as investors continue to price in the prospects of a Tory majority win in the upcoming UK election...

December 10, 2019 10:41 AM
Pound crosses have pushed further higher this week as investors continue to price in the prospects of a Tory majority win in the upcoming UK election, which could pave the way for the Brexit deal to be finally passed through parliament in early 2020. Today we are looking at the GBP/NZD cross, which looked like it was about to break higher. See the video below:

Economic Calendar

