GBP/USD Range:1.6069 – 1.6126 Support:1.6020 Resistance: 1.6150 GBP/USD closed in New York at $1.6115 after recovering off New York session lows of $1.6086 to $1.6127. The rate squeezed lower in early Asia as the market reacted to a Sky News blog report suggesting Moody’s to place a raft of UK banks on review for a possible downgrade, easing through $1.6100 to an eventual low of $1.6055. The rate bounced back to $1.6105 on suggested Asian sovereign buys, extending the recovery into the European open to $1.6126 as some traders questioned the blog credibility. This recovery was reversed to $1.6070 in early Europe as Moody’s confirmed they have placed 14 UK financial institutions on review for a possible downgrade, based on eventual UK government aid withdrawal. Cable currently hovers around $1.6080.

AUD/USD Range: 1.0493 – 1.0558 Support: 1.0480 Resistance 1.0575 AUD/USD opened in Asia this morning at $1.0515 after some heavy selling pressure yesterday, following a weak Chinese PMI and sharp falls in bourses. Renewed pressure greeted traders this morning following comments from SNB’s Jordan that action would be taken to avoid deflation which sent the US dollar rocketing higher at the open against the Swiss Franc. This weighed heavily on the Aussie, with a fall to $1.0480, before encountering macro fund and exporter demand, helping it back through $1.0500. Asian sovereign demand and a strong RBNZ inflation survey buoyed the pair further with a rally to $1.0559, as the kiwi-dollar spiked to $0.7967. Aussie now has demand under $1.0500 from Asian reserve accounts and exporters, with major support seen at $1.0470 (55 day MA), and talk now of stops building on a break of $1.0460.