GBP on the precipice

Sterling remains the weakest performer in the G10 so far today, in fact against a basket of expanded major currencies the only one that has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2016 4:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling remains the weakest performer in the G10 so far today, in fact against a basket of expanded major currencies the only one that has performed worse than the pound is the Columbian peso, after the country voted to reject a peace deal with the rebel group Farc.

 

The driver of sterling weakness was Theresa May’s Tory Party conference speech, which suggests a hard Brexit is on the cards. Article 50 is likely to be triggered by March next year, however, Article 50 only deals with the practicalities of leaving the EU, it does not include a trade deal. Any trade negotiations between the UK and Europe will need to be held separately, and here lies the problem, on Monday some EU members stated that there will be no tariff free trade without single market membership, something Theresa May does not seem that bothered with maintaining. This is spooking FX traders, as a hard Brexit could mean economic misery for the UK. The pound touched a fresh 5-year low versus the euro on Monday, and GBP/USD is edging closer to its post-Brexit low of 1.2798, reached on 6th July.

 

This is a pivotal level for GBP/USD, if it can hold above 1.2798, then we would expect a short-term bounce in the pound, as profit taking on short GBP positions may halt the selling pressure in the short-term. However, if it falls through this level then it could herald a new wave of sterling selling, and potentially another bout of downward pressure on GBP/USD towards 1.25 and even 1.20 in the coming weeks.

 

GBP/USD depends on US economic data

 

On balance we would expect to see some stickiness around 1.2798 in GBP/USD as the market switches its focus to the US economic data due out this week. We have already had one positive surprise, the ISM manufacturing index jumped to 51.5 for September, from 49.4 in August. If we see more economic strength emanating from the US then this may strengthen the case for a Fed rate hike in December, which could weigh heavily on GBP/USD. Thus, at the start of a new week and a new quarter, sentiment towards the pound remains extremely shaky. This is good news for UK manufacturers’, not so good for those looking for a longer term GBP recovery.

 

Figure 1: GBP/USD: close to its lowest level since 1980

 gbpusd_kathleen_brooks

Source: Reuters

 

Figure 2: The BOE GBP index, this is at its lowest level since the financial crisis.

 sterling-currency-index_kathleen-brooks

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.