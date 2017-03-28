GBP JPY Market sentiment edgy Brexit Article 50 trigger looms

Yesterday saw the US dollar manage to bounce back a little shortly after the New York open, while US stock indices filled their weekend gaps […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 28, 2017 3:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yesterday saw the US dollar manage to bounce back a little shortly after the New York open, while US stock indices filled their weekend gaps as they recovered from heavy losses. Perceived safe-haven gold eased off its highs but still closed higher on the day. Today, US index futures are currently pointing to a slightly weaker open, with European markets struggling to hold onto their earlier gains. So, there seems to be some stability in the markets at the time of this writing. But the lack of any major news or other fundamental events, there’s little or no reason for the on-going ‘risk-off’ mood to turn decisively positive. Thus, equities could fall back later on today or this week, even if technically the markets look more stable. Put another way, safe haven assets like gold and Japanese yen may remain underpinned.

Meanwhile in the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Brexit Article 50 on Wednesday. The news is already priced in which means it probably won’t have much of an impact on UK markets. Fundamentally, the pound could remain undermined by Brexit-related economic concerns for a long time. Well, at least until there’s some clarity in terms of trade deals between the UK and her largest trading partners, and Scotland’s future.  However, the recent sharp rise in inflation means the Bank of England is slowly turning hawkish and the prospects of further rate cuts are diminishing and odds for rate rises increase. This is what has helped to support the pound somewhat in recent times and may limit its downside in the near future.

In the likely event that safe haven assets remain bid and Brexit concerns come back to the forefront, then the GBP/JPY may come under increased pressure in the second half of the week. Technically, the GBP/JPY is in consolidation mode currently as it resides between two converging trend lines. But with the other JPY pairs recently breaking down, the GBP/JPY could be next. Indeed, if support at 138.00 gives way then this may pave the way for a potential drop to 131.65-132.75 area, which was previously resistance and converges with the 61.8% Fibonacci level. Conversely, if the resistance trend line breaks and price confirms the breakout with a move above the last notable resistance level at 140.55, then this may pave the way for a rally towards 144.80 resistance or the top of the December high at 148.45.

17.03.28 gbpjpy

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.